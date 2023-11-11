377,950 Shares in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 377,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.
Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ PWP opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $882.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.49. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40.
Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.
Perella Weinberg Partners Profile
Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.
