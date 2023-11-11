3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Down 29.1% in October

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the October 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

3i Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TGOPY stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

