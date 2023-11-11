3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Down 29.1% in October

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the October 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
3i Group Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of TGOPY stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $13.26.
3i Group Company Profile
