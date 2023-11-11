7,161 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,302,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,732,000 after buying an additional 6,521,454 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,100,000 after buying an additional 441,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cameco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,266,000 after buying an additional 37,239 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Cameco Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.70, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.85. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $43.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average is $33.76.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

