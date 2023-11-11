7,294 Shares in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Livent by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,334,000 after buying an additional 797,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Livent by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,971 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Livent by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,997,000 after purchasing an additional 421,082 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Livent by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,879,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Livent by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,844,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,938,000 after purchasing an additional 247,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LTHM shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Livent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Livent

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Livent Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:LTHM opened at $13.75 on Friday. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Livent had a net margin of 40.77% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

