89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Trading 7% Higher Following Strong Earnings

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNBGet Free Report) traded up 7% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.59. 66,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,588,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 89bio from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 132.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter valued at $42,000.

The stock has a market cap of $563.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 18.96, a current ratio of 18.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

