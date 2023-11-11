935 Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1,350.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $210.65 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $248.80. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.51.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.10.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

