978,666 Shares in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 978,666 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,422,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 407.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPSN. Craig Hallum raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm raised LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital raised LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

LivePerson Stock Performance

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.15.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $97.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.21% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

