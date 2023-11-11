978,666 Shares in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 978,666 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,422,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in LivePerson by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in LivePerson by 407.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.15.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $97.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 57.21%. Research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LPSN shares. Roth Mkm raised LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

