A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Purchases £153.30 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Roger Alexander White acquired 30 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 511 ($6.31) per share, with a total value of £153.30 ($189.24).

On Friday, November 3rd, Roger Alexander White sold 102,751 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.21), for a total value of £516,837.53 ($637,992.26).

A.G. BARR stock opened at GBX 497 ($6.14) on Friday. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 446 ($5.51) and a one year high of GBX 565.60 ($6.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 494.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 492.13. The company has a market cap of £556.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1,656.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,333.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.41) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.41) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

