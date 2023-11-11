A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Sells $287,330.94 in Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,570.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AOS stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in A. O. Smith by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

