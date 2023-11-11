Abacus Life (ABL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter.
Abacus Life Stock Performance
Shares of ABL stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. Abacus Life has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00.
About Abacus Life
Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
