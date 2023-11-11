Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,023,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $555,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 46,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 34,320 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,766,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 71,041 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. Acacia Research Co. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $362.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acacia Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

