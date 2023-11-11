Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 80,188 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,188 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Everspin Technologies were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Everspin Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Everspin Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 6,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $67,214.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 13,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $130,565.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,866.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 6,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $67,214.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,331 shares of company stock valued at $795,134. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

Further Reading

