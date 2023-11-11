Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 85,083 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) by 83.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,083 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 2.05% of Core Molding Technologies worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMT. State Street Corp boosted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

CMT stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $151.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.90. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 6.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $26,689.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Core Molding Technologies news, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 1,057 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $26,689.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 6,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,583.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,575. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Core Molding Technologies

(Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.