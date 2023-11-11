Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,060,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,687 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.31% of TrueCar worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar during the first quarter valued at $16,067,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 867.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 495,972 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after buying an additional 403,592 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 258.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 422,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 304,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 268,725 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

TrueCar Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of TRUE opened at $2.48 on Friday. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26.

TrueCar Company Profile

(Free Report)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

