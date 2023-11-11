Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 67,687 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,060,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,687 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.31% of TrueCar worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 258.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 422,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 304,526 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter worth about $230,000. BCK Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 2.6% in the first quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 258,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $2.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $3.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRUE. B. Riley began coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TrueCar

TrueCar Company Profile

(Free Report)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.