Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,343,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,886 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARC Document Solutions were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARC. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 258.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Price Performance

ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $114.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $71.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ARC Document Solutions, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

