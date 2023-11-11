Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,410 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,642 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THFF. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on THFF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised First Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

First Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $35.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $420.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $49.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.75.

First Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.