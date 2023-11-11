Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.46 Million Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,153,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 64,054 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accuray were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Accuray by 6.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 912,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Accuray by 16.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 249,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 35,433 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in Accuray during the second quarter worth $77,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accuray by 46.6% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Accuray during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Accuray in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Accuray in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $2.47 on Friday. Accuray Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.58 million, a PE ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $103.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $44,851.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,474,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,379.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 38,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $98,528.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,436,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $44,851.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,474,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,379.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,334 shares of company stock worth $220,791. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

