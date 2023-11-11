Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.58 Million Stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 860,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445,713 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQ. FMR LLC increased its stake in iQIYI by 92.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01 and a beta of 0.56.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IQ. Macquarie raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $5.80 to $5.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.27.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

