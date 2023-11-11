Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,287,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 647,709 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Upland Software by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 209,408 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Upland Software by 110.8% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,390,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,281 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Upland Software by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,185,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,771,000 after purchasing an additional 214,935 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,271,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,211,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 279,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upland Software

In other Upland Software news, insider Dan Doman sold 13,996 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $67,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm cut Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Upland Software Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Further Reading

