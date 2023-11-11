Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $7.82 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 945.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,616 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Copart by 83,893.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,599,410,000 after buying an additional 72,267,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,505,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,005,000 after purchasing an additional 132,852 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,296,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,646,000 after purchasing an additional 197,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,913,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,382,000 after purchasing an additional 172,891 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Stock Up 4.4 %

CPRT stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $48.93.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $997.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Argus started coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

