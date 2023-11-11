Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,036,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739,396 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth $153,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 13.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 60.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 38,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 34.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth $97,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

NanoString Technologies Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

