Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 945.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,616 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 89,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 3.8% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 596.3% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 55,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 47,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.19. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $48.93.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $997.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Copart's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

