Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 101,207 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 176,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 101,207 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after buying an additional 166,540 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 23,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,964,000 after buying an additional 281,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Price Performance

EXTR stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 107,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,032.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $486,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,090,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,645,053.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,032.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXTR. Oppenheimer lowered Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.