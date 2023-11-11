Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,624 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $122.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.60 and its 200-day moving average is $114.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.74 and a 1-year high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

