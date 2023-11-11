Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 11,713 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,713 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,313.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 97.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

