Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 7,449 Shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,449 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PCB Bancorp were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $59,237.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,421,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,766,139.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,825 shares of company stock valued at $204,065. Company insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Price Performance

PCB stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.62.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $41.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 21.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.44%.

PCB Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.