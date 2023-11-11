Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,343,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,886 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARC Document Solutions were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 87,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,732 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,080,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 287,700 shares in the last quarter. 49.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ARC opened at $2.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $3.87.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.20 million. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that ARC Document Solutions, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

ARC Document Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.