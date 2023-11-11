Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Acme United were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACU. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Acme United in the third quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Acme United by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Acme United in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Acme United in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Acme United in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ACU opened at $31.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.38. The company has a market cap of $110.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Acme United Co. has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

Acme United Dividend Announcement

Acme United ( NYSE:ACU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.12). Acme United had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $50.38 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Acme United’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acme United

In other Acme United news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 4,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $142,557.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,729.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

