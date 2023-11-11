AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.38, but opened at $14.58. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. AerSale shares last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 116,295 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of AerSale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In related news, insider Nicolas Finazzo acquired 36,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $424,592.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,300,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,354,897.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Nicolas Finazzo acquired 36,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $424,592.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,300,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,354,897.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew C. Levy acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $44,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,164.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 71,496 shares of company stock worth $827,514. Insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,666,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,585,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,303,000 after purchasing an additional 125,863 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,200,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 225.4% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,049,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 726,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 73.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 363,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $687.31 million, a PE ratio of 148.78 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $69.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.96 million. AerSale had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 1.90%. On average, research analysts expect that AerSale Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

