Ag Growth International Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $7.47 Per Share (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a report issued on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.47 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.75. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $5.88 per share.
Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.95. The business had revenue of C$390.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$424.00 million. Ag Growth International had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.
Ag Growth International Stock Performance
AFN stock opened at C$50.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$957.22 million, a P/E ratio of -69.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.35. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$38.76 and a 1 year high of C$63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.75.
Ag Growth International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -83.33%.
Ag Growth International Company Profile
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
