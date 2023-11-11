Ag Growth International Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $7.47 Per Share (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a report issued on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.47 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.75. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $5.88 per share.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.95. The business had revenue of C$390.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$424.00 million. Ag Growth International had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

AFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$78.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.39.

View Our Latest Report on Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

AFN stock opened at C$50.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$957.22 million, a P/E ratio of -69.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.35. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$38.76 and a 1 year high of C$63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.75.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.