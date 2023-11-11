agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $23.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. agilon health traded as low as $11.84 and last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 740268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AGL. Benchmark initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on agilon health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $338,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,751.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $338,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,751.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,121 shares in the company, valued at $318,621.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,750 shares of company stock worth $1,166,325 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in agilon health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in agilon health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -51.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

