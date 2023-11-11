Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.19% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Allbirds currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.47.

Allbirds Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.75.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a negative net margin of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $70.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Allbirds by 559.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 418,435 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Allbirds by 651.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,177 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

