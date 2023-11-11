Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $53.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.08 and a 1-year high of $61.53.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Allison Transmission

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $298,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $298,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $436,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,867.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,322 shares of company stock worth $855,018 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.