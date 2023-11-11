Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Receives $106.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Amdocs stock opened at $80.23 on Monday. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.77.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 106.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

