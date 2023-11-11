American International Group Inc. Boosts Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 33.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.63. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. Analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TECH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

