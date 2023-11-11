American International Group Inc. Sells 2,593 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,048 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $25.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Wedbush raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research raised Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

