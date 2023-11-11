Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives $280.16 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $278.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Amgen Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $267.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $291.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

