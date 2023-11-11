Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,264 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,092,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,863,000 after buying an additional 416,194 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,579,000 after buying an additional 26,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $146.44 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

