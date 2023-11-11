Analysts Issue Forecasts for Guardant Health, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Guardant Health in a report issued on Monday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.48) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.35). The consensus estimate for Guardant Health’s current full-year earnings is ($3.72) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Guardant Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.34) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

GH opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $54.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Guardant Health by 5.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 37,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $69,253.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $254,625.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

