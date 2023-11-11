Analysts Set Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) PT at $74.75

Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.75.

CRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $66.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.98. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.67.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 1,500 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 1,500 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $251,798.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,459 shares in the company, valued at $429,006.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,518 shares of company stock valued at $433,961. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

