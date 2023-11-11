Analysts Set CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target at C$155.18

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$154.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIB.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$155.00 price objective on shares of CGI and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$155.00 target price on shares of CGI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

TSE:GIB.A opened at C$137.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$136.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$137.14. The company has a market cap of C$28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. CGI has a 52-week low of C$110.00 and a 52-week high of C$142.31.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

