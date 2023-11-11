Analysts Set Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target at $21.86

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWAN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.73 and a beta of 0.39.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,450 shares in the company, valued at $676,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CTO Souvik Das sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,775.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,450 shares in the company, valued at $676,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,421,784 shares of company stock valued at $198,013,745 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after buying an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,477,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,792,000 after acquiring an additional 261,404 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,376,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,323,000 after purchasing an additional 166,745 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,902,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,670,000 after purchasing an additional 31,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,804,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,111,000 after purchasing an additional 210,589 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

