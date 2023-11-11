Analysts Set Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Target Price at $78.50

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Logitech International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Logitech International

Logitech International Trading Up 0.8 %

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Shares of LOGI opened at $81.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.78. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $81.85.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $1.1876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Logitech International by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

(Get Free Report

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.