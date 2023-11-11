Analysts Set Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target at $33.00

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas cut Société Générale Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays cut Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Redburn Atlantic cut Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $6.09.

(Get Free Report

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.