Analysts Set The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Target Price at GBX 2,157.50

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,157.50 ($26.63).
WEIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($26.91) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.
