Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Cut to $4.50

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 157.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ANGI. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Angi from $3.80 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Angi in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Angi in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.32.

ANGI stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Angi has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $885.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.69.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Angi will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Angi by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Angi by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 180,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Angi by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,651,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,910,000 after purchasing an additional 162,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

