Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) PT Lowered to $7.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Benchmark from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 300.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $3.70 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $3.80 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Angi in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.32.

Get Angi alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ANGI

Angi Stock Performance

Shares of ANGI opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Angi has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $885.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Angi will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Angi by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.