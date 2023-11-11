Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 695,296 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 728,236 shares.The stock last traded at $1.78 and had previously closed at $1.76.

The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Angi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ANGI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $3.70 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Angi during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Angi during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Angi during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Angi during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Angi by 53.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

About Angi

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.